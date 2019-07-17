Not Keerthy Suresh Or Nithya Menen But This Actress Was Offered Mahanati First?
Mahanati, the Telugu movie that released in theatres in 2018 is always considered as a milestone movie in the acting career of Keerthy Suresh so far. The actress, who essayed the role of legendary actress Savitri to perfection won everyone's hearts. Critics and audiences were equivocal regarding the intensity of her performance in the film.
Moreover, the film also earned praises and emerged as a gigantic success at the box office. Interestingly, one of the prominent actresses recently revealed that she was the first choice of Mahanati. Read the article to know the full details regarding this.
Regarding Nithya Menen
Earlier, rumours were rife that Mahanati was first offered to none other than actress Nithya Menen. According to some of the reports, Nithya Menen herself confirmed the same and revealed the reasons why couldn't take up the project.
The New Revelation
Now, another interesting revelation by a very popular actress has come up as a surprise to the audiences. According to the reports, actress Amala Paul has confirmed that Mahanati was first offered to her.
During The Promotions
Amala Paul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Aame, which is a bilingual movie. It was during one of the promotion programmes of the movie that the actress revealed this interesting information.
The Reason
Amala Paul revealed that she couldn't take up the project due to personal issues. ""I was going through some personal issues then and that's why I couldn't do Mahanati. But it's true that I was the first one to be approached by Mahanati makers to play Savithri,", the actress has been quoted as saying by Gulte.com.
The actress would have missed out role of a lifetime as such was the intensity that the character had. However, Amala Paul is sure to impress the audiences through her upcoming list of films, each on of which looks very promising.