Not Keerthy Suresh Or Nithya Menen But This Actress Was Offered Mahanati First?

Regarding Nithya Menen

Earlier, rumours were rife that Mahanati was first offered to none other than actress Nithya Menen. According to some of the reports, Nithya Menen herself confirmed the same and revealed the reasons why couldn't take up the project.

The New Revelation

Now, another interesting revelation by a very popular actress has come up as a surprise to the audiences. According to the reports, actress Amala Paul has confirmed that Mahanati was first offered to her.

During The Promotions

Amala Paul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Aame, which is a bilingual movie. It was during one of the promotion programmes of the movie that the actress revealed this interesting information.

The Reason

Amala Paul revealed that she couldn't take up the project due to personal issues. ""I was going through some personal issues then and that's why I couldn't do Mahanati. But it's true that I was the first one to be approached by Mahanati makers to play Savithri,", the actress has been quoted as saying by Gulte.com.