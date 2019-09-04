Not Nayanthara But Ileana D Cruz In Talks For Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie?

Rumours were doing the rounds that Nayanthara might be seen playing the leading lady in Chiranjeevi's next film after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will be directed by prominent film-maker Koratala Siva. Now, some of the latest reports that have come in reveal that not Nayanthara but popular actress Ileana D Cruz is in talks for the heroine's role in this upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer.

If reports that have come up are anything to by, Koratala Siva, the director of the movie is not willing to rope in actresses like Nayanthara, Tamannaah or Kajal Aggarwal and he is on the lookout for another top actress. Meanwhile, the grapevine also suggests that Ileana D Cruz had ringed up Koratala Siva asking for a role in the Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this.

Ileana D Cruz has been a very popular name of Telugu film industry and she started her film career from Tollywood. However, Ileana D Cruz has not teamed up with Chiranjeevi so far and we have to wait and see whether Koratala Siva movie will pave way for the same or not.

As far as the Chiranjeevi starrer is considered, the movie is expected to convey an important social message. Reports reveal that Megastar Chiranjeevi might join the shoot of the film soon. Further details regarding this movie are being eagerly awaited. Let us wait for the official announcements to get a clear picture regarding the star cast and much more.

Meanwhile, Ileana D Cruz's previous film in Tollywood was Amar Akbar Anthony, in which the actress was paired opposite Ravi Teja. The film, which released in 2018 couldn't make much of an impact at the box office. At the same time, Ileana D Cruz's next film to hit theatres will be in Hindi and the movie has been titled as Pagalpanti.

(Source: Tollywood.net)