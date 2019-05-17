English
    Not Prabhas, Jr NTR Or Ram Charan, But This Star Makes It To The Elite List!

    By Manu
    |

    Telugu film industry has a whole lot of heroes who are so popular in the northern part of India too. Along with the senior-most heroes, the younger stars also enjoy a humungous fan following. Prabhas shot to fame with Baahubali and the actor became a pan-Indian star. Ram Charan has already put a step forward in Bollywood. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are set to conquer new heights with RRR.

    However, not any of these stars but another star has achieved something which no other South Indian hero as ever had. Yes, we are talking of Mahesh Babu, who is the man of the moment. The Superstar has found a place in the 'Forever Desirable' list which has been published by Times.

    He is the only South Indian hero to feature in this prestigious list, which also features other stars of the Indian film industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, etc. Definitely, it is a big achievement for Mahesh Babu as well as the entire Telugu film fraternity.

    READ: Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 8): Mahesh Babu's Top Grossing Movie Till Now!

    Mahesh Babu is also a highly popular figure in North India with the actor's movies having huge takers out there. His most recent film Maharshi has been doing a stellar business everywhere and is on its way to becoming the top-grossing movie of Mahesh Babu so far.

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
