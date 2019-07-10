Not Rashmika Mandanna Or Kiara Advani But This Actress To Romance Akhil In His Next Movie?

There has been a suspense regarding who Akhil Akkineni's next heroine will be. Initially, rumours were doing the rounds that the team is planning to approach popular actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Kiara Advani for this movie, which will be directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. While Rashmika Mandanna is one among the busiest actresses down south, Kiara Advani's popularity in Bollywood has sky-rocketed to new heights with the superb success of Kabir Singh.

Now, it seems like neither of these two actresses will be a part of Akhil Akkineni's next movie. Earlier, rumours were also doing the rounds that Akhil Akkineni is not interested to romance senior actresses in this film and the team was in search of some fresh faces. According to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, the team has finalised actress Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading lady of this upcoming film.

Nivetha Pethuraj is a popular name in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has appeared in Telugu movies like Mental Madhilo, Chithralahari, etc. Her performance in Chithralahari was appreciated by many. Nivetha Pethuraj has also yet another big project in hand in the form of Allu Arjun's next movie, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinisvas. She will be seen essaying one among the leading ladies of this movie.

However, no official confirmation has come up regarding Nivetha Pethuraj's association with Akhil Akkineni's next movie. If reports are to be believed, the team has roped in Samuthirakkani to play the role of Akhil Akkineni's father. It is also being said that the team will commence the shoot of the movie within a few weeks time. Let us wait for the official updates from the team to get a clear picture regarding these.

