Not Rashmika Mandanna Or Samantha, But This Actress Is At The No.1 Spot!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been voted by the audiences as the Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman Of 2018. The actress, who originally hails from Hyderabad, was seen in 2018 movies like Nawab, Antariksham 7000 KMPH, etc.

At The Second Spot

Shreya Rao Kamavarappu has made a stylish entry to the top five list and she is next only to Aditi Rao Hydari in the most desirable list. Shreya Rao Kamavarappu had emerged as the runner-up of FBB Colours Femina Miss India 2018.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni had a fabulous 2018 with her film Rangasthalam and U Turn working out extremely well. The actress has been placed at the third spot in the Most Desirable List.

Fourth Spot

Pooja Hegde, who is now one among the top heroines of Tollywood, has earned the fourth spot. In 2018, she was seen in films like Rangasthalam and Aravinda Sametha. Earlier, she was titled as Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman Of 2017.

The Grand Debut

Rashmika Mandanna's sensational debut in Tollywood was the talk of the town in 2018. The lovely actress has earned the fifth spot in the Most Desirable List published by Hyderabad Times.