    Not Rashmika Mandanna Or Samantha, But This Actress Is At The No.1 Spot!

    In 2018, we witnessed many of the actresses sparkling with their films. We witnessed the top actresses of the industry like Samantha Akkineni expanding their huge fan base. At the same time, someone like Pooja Hegde rose to newer heights with the actress making her presence felt in the industry. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be the new sensation of Tollywood with the young actress making a sparkling entry to the Telugu film industry with Geetha Govindam. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Times has come up with the Most Desirable Women Of 2018 list and another actress has earned the top spot.

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been voted by the audiences as the Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman Of 2018. The actress, who originally hails from Hyderabad, was seen in 2018 movies like Nawab, Antariksham 7000 KMPH, etc.

    At The Second Spot

    Shreya Rao Kamavarappu has made a stylish entry to the top five list and she is next only to Aditi Rao Hydari in the most desirable list. Shreya Rao Kamavarappu had emerged as the runner-up of FBB Colours Femina Miss India 2018.

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni had a fabulous 2018 with her film Rangasthalam and U Turn working out extremely well. The actress has been placed at the third spot in the Most Desirable List.

    Fourth Spot

    Pooja Hegde, who is now one among the top heroines of Tollywood, has earned the fourth spot. In 2018, she was seen in films like Rangasthalam and Aravinda Sametha. Earlier, she was titled as Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman Of 2017.

    The Grand Debut

    Rashmika Mandanna's sensational debut in Tollywood was the talk of the town in 2018. The lovely actress has earned the fifth spot in the Most Desirable List published by Hyderabad Times.

    Kamakshi Bhaskarla, PV Sindhu, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Payal Rajput, Brahmini, Rishita Koruturu, Rekha Sukeja, Nidhi Aggarwal, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka Jawalkar, Sai Pallavi, Mithali Raj, Bhoomi Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Saina Nehwal, Adah Sharma, Aditi Sonali Tiwari, Tamanna Bhati are the other members in the top 25 list.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
