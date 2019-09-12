English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Not Tamannaah But Pooja Hegde To Shake Legs With Mahesh Babu In Sarileru Neekevvaru?

    By
    |

    The shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, is progressing and a few reports had come up regarding a special dance number that the film may have. Rumours were rife that popular actress Tamannaah will be doing this special song from the film. However, the latest reports that have come up reveal that not Tamannaah but Pooja Hegde has been roped in for the same.

    Not Tamannaah But Pooja Hegde To Shake Legs With Mahesh Babu In Sarileru Neekevvaru?

    According to a few reports, sources close to the unit of the film revealed that director Anil Ravipudi has approached Pooja Hegde for this dance number in the Mahesh Babu starrer. Reports also add that the talks are progressing and it will be an introduction song featuring Mahesh Babu. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this yet. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a host of other projects in the pipeline and her next film to hit theatres will be Valmiki, in which she has been paired opposite Varun Tej. She also essays the leading lady in the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, which is expected to have a clash with Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office during the Sankranthi season.

    If the news regarding Pooja Hegde's association with Sarileru Neekevvaru turns out to be true, it would be the second time that the actress and Mahesh Babu are sharing screen space. Earlier, both had joined hands for Mahesh Babu's previous film Maharshi, which had hit theatres in May 2019. In the film, Pooja Hegde had essayed the role of the leading lady. She portrayed a character named Pooja in the film.

    Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The movie also marks the comeback of veteran actress Vijayashanthi, who will be seen playing a strong role in the movie. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in this much-awaited movie.

    More TAMANNAAH News

    Read more about: tamannaah pooja hegde mahesh babu
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue