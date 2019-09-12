Not Tamannaah But Pooja Hegde To Shake Legs With Mahesh Babu In Sarileru Neekevvaru?

The shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, is progressing and a few reports had come up regarding a special dance number that the film may have. Rumours were rife that popular actress Tamannaah will be doing this special song from the film. However, the latest reports that have come up reveal that not Tamannaah but Pooja Hegde has been roped in for the same.

According to a few reports, sources close to the unit of the film revealed that director Anil Ravipudi has approached Pooja Hegde for this dance number in the Mahesh Babu starrer. Reports also add that the talks are progressing and it will be an introduction song featuring Mahesh Babu. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this yet. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a host of other projects in the pipeline and her next film to hit theatres will be Valmiki, in which she has been paired opposite Varun Tej. She also essays the leading lady in the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, which is expected to have a clash with Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office during the Sankranthi season.

If the news regarding Pooja Hegde's association with Sarileru Neekevvaru turns out to be true, it would be the second time that the actress and Mahesh Babu are sharing screen space. Earlier, both had joined hands for Mahesh Babu's previous film Maharshi, which had hit theatres in May 2019. In the film, Pooja Hegde had essayed the role of the leading lady. She portrayed a character named Pooja in the film.

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The movie also marks the comeback of veteran actress Vijayashanthi, who will be seen playing a strong role in the movie. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in this much-awaited movie.