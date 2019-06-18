Noted Actor Advises Jr NTR To Stay Away From Politics? Shocking Remark Goes Viral

Posani Takes A Dig At Tarak?

Actor-turned-politician Posani Krishna Murali recently said that even if Jr NTR enters politics, it will not change the fortunes of the Telugu Desam Party. In doing so, he virtually implied that the Adhurs hero should stick to acting and stay away from the political arena.

RGV Has A Different Take

Interestingly, his comments come just weeks after noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had urged Jr NTR to enter politics and 'save' the TDP. He had also attacked Balakrishna and accused him of 'betraying' Sr NTR.

He Had Said

"Hey @tarak9999 if u have any respect for ur grandfather , u should save the TDP party NTR founded from the man who backstabbed him then and his son who's front stabbing it now ..Jai NTR.I request u @tarak9999 just as an NTR fan, not to join the backstabber of ur grandfather, like the way ur babai did ..What ur babai did is a bigger vennupotu than what the alludu did."

RRR Time

With speculation about him entering politics in full swing, Jr NTR is currently busy with his professional commitments. He will next be seen in RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, is touted to be bigger than Baahubali and will hit screens next year. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.