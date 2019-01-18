NTR Death Anniversary: Kalyan Ram And Jr NTR Pay Tribute To The Matinee Idol

The dashing Jr NTR is one of the most talented and successful actors in the Telugu film industry today. A gifted performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming personality, macho looks, good screen presence and down-to-earth nature. During his eventful career, Tarak has acted in several popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a synonym for success. Now, he is in the news once again.

Today(January 18, 2019), on the occasion of his grandfather NTR's 23rd death Anniversary, Tarak and Kalyan Ram visited the NTR Ghat and remembered the mass leader. They seem to be in an emotional mood and honoured the memory of their legendary grandfather.

In case you did not know, NTR was the biggest star of Telugu cinema during its golden years. He won the hearts of fans by playing mythological characters. His on-screen pairing with Savitri is considered to be a legendary one.

After conquering the film world, he entered politics and emerged as one of AP's greatest mass leaders. He founded the TDP and changed the dynamics of AP politics once and for all. After an illustrious career, he passed away on this very day in 1996.

More than two decades after his death, he is still held in high regard by the those living in the Telugu states.