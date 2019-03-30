NTR Biopic Vs Lakshmi’s NTR Box Office Collections (Day 1): Ram Gopal Varma Beats Balakrishna

Beats NTR Biopic At X Roads

According to a leading website, Lakshmi's NTR has convincingly beaten Balakrishna's NTR Biopic and left Nandamuri fans fuming. RGV's film collected Rs 6,42,016 on Day 1 and outperformed NTR Mahanayakudu which had raked in Rs 1,60,641. It also surpassed NTR Kathanayakudu which had collected Rs 6,28,937 on the opening day.

Controversy Creates Cash?

Lakshmi's NTR revolves around the most controversial phase of NTR's life and projects current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as the antagonist. As a result, it did created a great deal of buzz in the political circles with a TDP supporters opposing it big time. It seems, the controversies helped it exceed expectations.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling is that Lakshmi's NTR is not an extraordinary film but it's a lot better than RGV's recent outings. Most critics have stated that Vijay Kumar and Sritej have done justice to their roles and upped the film's recall value big time. At the same time, some critics have pointed out that the second half is not as good as expected. As such, the WOM is a bit mixed and this might prove to be a problem in the long run.

The Way Ahead…

The initial reports suggest that Lakshmi's NTR is set to have a good weekend. The political undertones have added to the curiosity surrounding the film and this should benefit it big time.