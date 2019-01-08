NTR Biopic: Will Tamilrockers Leak The Balakrishna Starrer On Day 1?

Will Tamilrockers Leak NTR Biopic?

While fans are excited about the film, they are also worried about the NTR biopic falling prey to piracy. The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking movies on the day of release. And, as NTR Kathanayakudu is a big film, there is a strong chance of it too suffering the same fate.

Piracy Could Wreck The Film

NTR Kathanayakudu is a magnum opus in the every sense and it has been shot against a healthy budget. As such, it needs to have as good run at the box office in ortder to emerge as a theatrical success. If the movie gets leaked, its box office collections are likely to take a beating. This will prevent it from reaching its full potential.

The Background

Although the notorious group primarily targets Tamil movies, of late they have been leaking Telugu movies as well. Taxiwala, Aravinda Sametha, U Turn and Kavacham are some of the prominent films that were leaked by Tamilrockers on Day 1 itself. Similarly, the Bollywood film Zero and the Mollywood biggie Odiyan too suffered the same fate. Let us hope that the NTR biopic stays safe and does not fall prey to piracy.

The Bottomline

Piracy is a heinous crime and it cannot be tolerated at any costs. In the past, several stars have spoken against piracy and encouraged the fans to stay away from it. Similarly, a few websites have been blocked. While these steps have improved things a bit, the issue still persists. Let us hope that a concrete solution is found in the coming days. Enough said!