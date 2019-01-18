NTR Kathanayakude, F2 & Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office: F2 To Emerge As The Sankranti 2019 Winner!
The Sankranthi season of 2019 did bring in some big Telugu movies to the theatres. The array of big releases kicked-off with the arrival of the NTR Kathanayakudu, which started off on a brilliant note. A couple of days later, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the high-ocatane action entertainer too joined the phenomenal race at the box office. With F2 too coming in on January 12, 2019, it paved way for a joyous time for the Telugu film audiences. It has been almost 1 week since these film's released and the initial trend rightly gives an idication about the movie that is set to be the big winner of Sankrati season 2019. Read on to know more about the same here.
NTR Kathanayakudu
According to a report by Cinejosh.com, NTR Kathanayakudu has fetched 18 Crores from the 8 days of its run. The report also adds that the movie has to collect at least 54.33 Crores to make it a break-even at the box office. Well, the way ahead looks definitely tough for the movie.
Vinaya Vidheya Rama
Vinaya Vidheya Rama has managed to pick-up pace after the severe negative reports that it gained on the first day. The film registered good collections during the Sankranthi holidays. The report by Cinejosh.com suggests that the movie has collected 54.50 Crores so far and it has to fetched 38.54 Crores to call it a break-even.
F2
Meanwhile, F2 is the film that has been enjoying a grand run with the comedy entertainer getting lapped up by the audiences. According to the report, the film has fetched a share of total 32.10 Crores from its run so far, which are indeed huge numbers.
F2 To Win The Race
Well, going by the pace and the recovery trend, it could rightly be said that F2 is on its way to win the tace. At this pace, F2 could even overtake Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the final run to emerge as the big blockbuster of the Sankranthi season.