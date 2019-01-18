NTR Kathanayakude, F2 & Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office: F2 To Emerge As The Sankranti 2019 Winner!

NTR Kathanayakudu

According to a report by Cinejosh.com, NTR Kathanayakudu has fetched 18 Crores from the 8 days of its run. The report also adds that the movie has to collect at least 54.33 Crores to make it a break-even at the box office. Well, the way ahead looks definitely tough for the movie.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Vinaya Vidheya Rama has managed to pick-up pace after the severe negative reports that it gained on the first day. The film registered good collections during the Sankranthi holidays. The report by Cinejosh.com suggests that the movie has collected 54.50 Crores so far and it has to fetched 38.54 Crores to call it a break-even.

F2

Meanwhile, F2 is the film that has been enjoying a grand run with the comedy entertainer getting lapped up by the audiences. According to the report, the film has fetched a share of total 32.10 Crores from its run so far, which are indeed huge numbers.

F2 To Win The Race

Well, going by the pace and the recovery trend, it could rightly be said that F2 is on its way to win the tace. At this pace, F2 could even overtake Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the final run to emerge as the big blockbuster of the Sankranthi season.