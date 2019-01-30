NTR Kathanayakudu Box Office Collections (Final): Turns Out To Be A Big Disaster!

AP/TS Collections

The film enjoyed a decent opening at the box office but couldn't sustain the momentum in the later days. According to one of the reports by telugu360.com, the film managed to mint a total share of 15.37 Crores in its final run in the AP/TS regions.

Total Share

Going by the report, NTR Kathanayakudu couldn't rake in huge collections at the box office. The reports suggests that the film has just managed to make a share of 20.62 Crores in its final run at the worldwide box office.

Huge Loss

According to the report the theatrical rights of the film were sold for a whopping amount of 71 Crores. Now, it has managed to collect approximately 21 Crores, which indicates that the film has made a loss of somewhere around 50 Crores.

A Big Disaster?

With over 50 Crores loss, the film has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of the recent times in Telugu movies. The report suggests that the film has been placed next only to Agnaathavaasi and Spyder to become the third biggest disaster of all time in the Telugu film industry.

Collections Figures

Meanwhile, take a look at the area-wise closing collections break up of NTR Kathanayakudu. (In Crores)

Nizam - 3.9

Ceedaed - 1.8

UA - 1.98

Krishna - 1.33

East - 1.02

Guntur - 2.90

West - 1.35

Nellore - .90

AP/TS - 15.37

Worldwide - 20.62

(Collections Courtesy: Telugu360.com)