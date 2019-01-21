NTR Kathanayakudu Controversy: SS Rajamouli Ignored The NTR Biopic Because Of His Rift With Krish?

SS Rajamouli Still Upset With Krish?

Now, the reason behind the Eega director's stoic silence about NTR Kathanayakudu has been revealed. According to Cinejosh, Rajamouli is still quite upset about Krish's actions during the promotions of Gautamiputra Satakarni. And, as a result, he has decided to ignore the NTR Biopic.

The Background

In case you did not know, during the promotions of Gautamiputra Satakarni, Krish had released a letter which he claimed was written by SS Rajamouli in praise his movie. Once the letter went public, the Baahubali maker had to clarify that he had never written such a note. He also made it clear that the letter was 'over dramatic'.

He Had Written

"True that the content is taken from the interview but the way it was phrased is a bit over dramatic. I asked Krish and he said it is his team's over enthusiasm. I waited for a clarification from them but it didn't come through. My view towards the film, Krish and his team, hasn't changed," he had tweeted at that time.

NTR Kathanayakudu Pays The Price

It seems that SS Rajamouli has not forgiven him yet. And, as a result, he decided against giving any importance to his directorial venture. On a related note, NTR Kathanayakudu has turned out to be a disaster and a major embarrassment for all concerned. The failure has also put a question mark on the commercial viability of NTR Mahanayakudu.