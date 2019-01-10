NTR Kathanayakudu Day 1 Box Office Collections: A Fair Start For The Balakrishna Starrer NTR Biopic

Day 1 Collections

According to the latest reports, it collected a share of nearly Rs 6 Crore on Day 1 at the AP And TS box office and got off to a good start. This figure, however, is significantly lower than what Gautamiputra Satakarni had collected on the opening day. GPSK had raked in Rs 9 Crore at the box office on its opening day in 2017.

US Collections

The film has managed to open on a healthy note in the US. Its collections stand at USD 473K which is a decent figure. NTR Kathanayakudu has secured the 16th spot in the highest openers list for Telugu movies and beaten Geetha Govindam and Gautamiputra Satakarni.

The WOM Is Good

The general feeling is that the NTR Biopic is a pretty well-made film and it has done a splendid job of recreating the golden years of Tollywood. NBK too has received praise for pulling off the challenging role with ease. The technical aspects too have received acclaim. However, a few fans have pointed out the editing is not too good and the film is too long. As such, the WOM is good but not extraordinary. And, this might affect the NTR Biopic in the long run.

A 'Mega' Test On The Cards

The eagerly-awaited Vinaya Vidheya Rama is set to hit the screens tomorrow(January 11, 2019). Being a big film it is likely to get a proper release and emerge as the top choice of a certain section of the audience. In other words, it has the potential to create problems for NTR Kathanayakudu.