NTR Kathanayakudu Day 2 Box Office Collections: Balakrishna's Film Collapses Big Time

Day 2 Collections

According to the latest trade reports, NTR Kathanayakudu completely crashed in the Telugu states on Thursday(January 10, 2019) and collected a total share of merely Rs 1.14 Crore. This is not even half of what it had collected on the opening day. The buzz is that quite a few theatres are going to suffer big losses because of its lacklustre performance.

No Hattrick For NBK

In 2017, Balakrishna became the talk of the town when Gautamiputr Satakarni opened to a good response at the box office and proved to be a good Sankranthi gift fo 'N' fans. Last year, he made an impact with Jai Simha which proved to be a hit. Many were expecting him to make it a hattrick of Sankranthi hits with NTR Kathanayakudu. However, these numbers clearly indicate that such a thing will not be happening.

What Went Wrong?

NTR Kathanayakudu is a well made biopic and does a good job of recreating the golden years of Tollywood. NBK too has received rave reviews for bringing NTR to life on the big screen. As such, the WOM is good. However, the film seems to have suffered because it is not exact the right release for the festival season. The relatively low pre-release buzz too seems to damaged NTR Kathanayakudu's prospects.

The Road Ahead

NTR Kathanayakudu is likely to pick up over its (extended) weekend. However, the growth might not be as phenomenal as expected because of Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F 2. All in all, the future does not look too bright for NTR Kathanayakudu.