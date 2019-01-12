NTR Kathanayakudu Day 3 Box Office Collections: The NTR Biopic Has A Terrible First Friday

Day 3 Collections

The box office figures for Day 3 are out and they are anything but encouraging. NTR Kathanayakudu collected a share of merely Rs 50 Lakh in the Telugu states and fared poorly. It has raked in merely Rs 9.25 Crore in 3 days and recovered merely 20 per cent of the initial investment.

The Stakes Are Higher Than Ever Before

NTR Kathanayakudu is a magnum opus and raked in over Rs 55 Crore through pre-release business. Its box office performance might also affect the status of NTR Mahanayakudu. As such, the stakes are pretty high and the film needs to pick up big time over the weekend in order to avoid some disastrous consequences.

The WOM Is Decent

The general feeling is that NTR Kathanayakudu is a reasonably compelling biopic and it does a good job of recreating the bygone era of Tollywood. NBK too has impressed the critics by bringing NTR to life on the big screen. As such, the WOM is quite positive. However, the film seems to have suffered because it is not in sync with festive mood of the Sankranthi season. The relatively low pre-release buzz too seems to have wreaked its box office run.

To Conclude...

NTR Kathanayakudu needs to have a phenomenal run over the (extended) weekend in order to have any chance of ending with decent collections. This, however, might not be possible because of Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Fun And frustration.