NTR Kathanayakudu Day 5 Box Office Collections: The NTR Biopic Crashes In The US

A Poor Day 5

NTR Kathanayakudu had a highly disappointing first Saturday and raked in merely USD 105K at the US box office. Its 5-day collections stand at USD 815K which is way below the expectorations. As things stand, it is unlikely to breakeven in the US.

The Streak Ends!

In 2016, NBK had hit the jackpot with Gautamiputra Satakarni and proved his mettle. The next year, he delivered yet another Sankranthi hit with Jai Simha. Most of the fans were expecting him to complete a hat trick with NTR Kathanayakudu. However, based on these numbers, there is no chance of such a thing happening.

Bad Timing?

NTR Kathanayakudu is sincere biopic and it does a good job of recreating the golden period of the Telugu film industry. NBK too has received favourable reviews for his compelling act As such, the WOM is reasonably healthy. However, the magnum opus seems to have tanked big time because it is not quite the right kind of release for the festival season.Its neither an entertainer nor a masala entertainer. The relatively low pre-release buzz too seems to harmed NTR Kathanayakudu's prospects and worked against the film.

The Road Ahead...

NTR Kathanayakudu should pick up over the extended Sankranthi break. However, the positive response to F2 indicates that it is going to be the top choice of the fans in the coming days. As such, the NTR Biopic's growth might not be as good as expected.