NTR Kathanayakudu Day 5 Box Office Collections: The NTR Biopic Crashes In The US
It is an open secret that the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most talented and popular stars in the world of Tollywod today. A veteran in the truest, he has won the love of the fans because of his bindass nature and lively on-screen image. At present, he is in the limelight because of NTR Kathanayakudu. Based on the life of the former Andhra CM NTR, it the biggest movie of NBK's career.
The NTR Biopic had its US premieres on January 8, 2019 and opened to a decent response. Now, a few later, it seems to have collapsed big time.
A Poor Day 5
NTR Kathanayakudu had a highly disappointing first Saturday and raked in merely USD 105K at the US box office. Its 5-day collections stand at USD 815K which is way below the expectorations. As things stand, it is unlikely to breakeven in the US.
The Streak Ends!
In 2016, NBK had hit the jackpot with Gautamiputra Satakarni and proved his mettle. The next year, he delivered yet another Sankranthi hit with Jai Simha. Most of the fans were expecting him to complete a hat trick with NTR Kathanayakudu. However, based on these numbers, there is no chance of such a thing happening.
Bad Timing?
NTR Kathanayakudu is sincere biopic and it does a good job of recreating the golden period of the Telugu film industry. NBK too has received favourable reviews for his compelling act As such, the WOM is reasonably healthy. However, the magnum opus seems to have tanked big time because it is not quite the right kind of release for the festival season.Its neither an entertainer nor a masala entertainer. The relatively low pre-release buzz too seems to harmed NTR Kathanayakudu's prospects and worked against the film.
The Road Ahead...
NTR Kathanayakudu should pick up over the extended Sankranthi break. However, the positive response to F2 indicates that it is going to be the top choice of the fans in the coming days. As such, the NTR Biopic's growth might not be as good as expected.