NTR Kathanayakudu Debacle: RGV Says Did Not See NTR In Balakrishna; Is He Right?

The highly ambitious NTR Kathanayakudu hit the screens on January 9, 2019 amidst much fanfare and opened to a decent response at the box office. Even though it impressed a vast section of the critics, the film failed to click with the mass audience and this proved to be its undoing. The NTR Biopic tanked in the following days and became a major embarrassment for the Nandamuri fans. Now, here is some more shocking news for all you Balakrishna fans out there.

During a recent interaction with the media, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about the NTR Biopic and said that he has not seen it yet. He went on to add that NBK did not look anything NTR in the trailer and hence failed to do justice to the former Andhra CM's image.

"I had seen the Trailer but couldn't see NTR in Balayya. Whereas, You could get the feeling of watching real NTR in Lakshmi's NTR," he added.

Shortly after the release of NTR Kathanayakudu, several fans had pointed out that NBK did not look convincing as the young NTR. As such, RGV might have raised a valid point here.

RGV also spoke about his upcoming controversial film Lakshmi's NTR and added that it will focus on NTR's life after his defeat in the 1989 elections. Talking about the cast, he said that it features mostly unknown faces as he wants the fans to connect with the characters.

Lakshmi's NTR features a theatre artiste in the role of NTR and it is slated to release in February.