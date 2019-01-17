English
    Post NTR Kathanayakudu Failure, Nagarjuna To Make ANR Biopic As Web Series

    Last year, Mahanati AKA The Savitri Biopic became the talk of the town for all the right reasons and emerged as a runaway hit. Directed by Ashwin Nag, it highlighted the challenges faced by the yesteryear actress and proved to be one of the best films of 2018. The film's success proved that biopics could work big time. However, this belief was crushed this Sankranthi when NTR Kathanayakudu, which revolved around the former Andhra CM's life, tanked at the box office in the worst way possible.

    The Krish directorial received rave reviews but the lack of an emotional connect proved to be its undoing. Now, it seems that the debacle has forced Nagarjuna to take a big decision. 'King' was planning to make a film based on the life of his father and Tollywood Thespian ANR. However, the fate of NTR Kathanayakudu has forced him to him to shelve these plans.

    The buzz is that the ANR biopic is now going to be made as a web series and not a feature film. This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

    Interestingly, many in the industry feel that ANR had a non-controversial life and hence a film about his life would be devoid of drama and this makes a web series a better option.

    Source: Cinejosh

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
