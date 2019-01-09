English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    NTR Kathanayakudu Full Movie LEAKED Online In Tamilrockers For Download

    By
    |

    It is an open secret that Balakrishna is one of the most established and revered names in the Telugu film industry. Fondly refered to as NBK, he enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his mass hero image, powerful dialogue delivery and charismatic screen presence. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest film NTR Kathanayakudu. The film is based on the life of the former Andhra CM NTR and it hit the screens today(January 9, 2019). Now, it has fallen prey to piracy.

    Tamilrockers Leak NTR Kathanayakudu

    In an unfortunate development, the notorious gang Tamilrockers has leaked NTR Kathanayakudu on Day 1 itself. The full movie is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of a low quality. The leak is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

    Will This Affect The BO Run?

    NTR Kathanayakudu is the biggest film of Balakrishna's career and it has been shot against an impressive budget. This means that it needs to have a solid run at the box office in order to emerge as a commercially profitable venture. As the full movie has been leaked online, NTR Kathanayakudu's performance is likely to be affected.

    The Background

    The infamous gang Tamilrockers is no stranger to leaking movies online on the release day itself. Last year, they leaked several biggies and grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. 2,0. Kaala and Sarkar are just a few Kollywood biggies that became victims of pitacy because of the gang. Similarly, Tamilrockers also leaked Telugu movies like Aravinda Sametha and Shailaja Reddy Alludu on Day 1 itself. The Bollywood biggies Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan too suffered the same fate.

    To Conclude...

    Piracy is a heartless crime and it must not be tolerated/supported at any costs. In the past, several stars have addressed piracy and urged the fans to refrain from indulging in it. Similarly, some websites have been blocked. While these efforts have made the situation a bit better, the issue still persists. Let us hope that those in authority find a solution to the problem ASAP.

    Read more about: ntr
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue