NTR Biopic Movie Review: Live Updates About The Balakrishna Starrer

Last year, the much-loved Nandamuri Balakrishna became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Jai Simha opened to a decent response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. Also featuring Nayanthara in the lead, it did reasonably it proved to be a good Sankranthi gift for N Fans. Now, NBK is back in the limelight because of his latest film the NTR Biopic. The fil's first part NTR Kathanayakudu is set to hit the screens today (January 9, 2019).

The Krish directorial is a magnum opus and it highlights the unknown aspects of NTR's life. Produced by Balakrishna himself, it is the biggest film of his career and is quite close to his heart. The NTR Biopic features Vidya Balan as the female lead and it's the first Tollywood film of her career. The supporting cast features names such as Kalyan Ram, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth.

The first shows of the NTR Biopic are set to get underway stay tuned for the live review.

Also, here are some of the biggest taking points about the film.