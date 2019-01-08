NTR Biopic Movie Review: Live Updates About The Balakrishna Starrer
Last year, the much-loved Nandamuri Balakrishna became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Jai Simha opened to a decent response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. Also featuring Nayanthara in the lead, it did reasonably it proved to be a good Sankranthi gift for N Fans. Now, NBK is back in the limelight because of his latest film the NTR Biopic. The fil's first part NTR Kathanayakudu is set to hit the screens today (January 9, 2019).
The Krish directorial is a magnum opus and it highlights the unknown aspects of NTR's life. Produced by Balakrishna himself, it is the biggest film of his career and is quite close to his heart. The NTR Biopic features Vidya Balan as the female lead and it's the first Tollywood film of her career. The supporting cast features names such as Kalyan Ram, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth.
The first shows of the NTR Biopic are set to get underway stay tuned for the live review.
Also, here are some of the biggest taking points about the film.
A Risk For Balakrishna?
NTR was the biggest matinee idol and mass leader of his time. Many in the industry still regard him as a synonym for success. Recreating his aura is a big challenge for Balakrishna. If he succeeds, he'll be able to prove that he is an actor par excellence. However, if the response is not that good then it might leave NBK fans heartbroken. This might also create a problem for NTR Mahanayakudu.
Vidya Balan Enters Tollywood
Vidya Balan is one of the most respected and competent stars in Bollywood today. She has proved her mettle because of successful films such as Paa and Parineeta to name a few. Her fans are eager to know whether she is able to deliver the goods in Tollywood or not.
A Big Moment For NKR
Last year, Kalyan Ram suffered a big setback when his father and the noted actor Harikrishna died in a horrific car crash. In the NTR Biopic, the MLA actor will be essaying his dad on the big screen. This is a big and emotional moment for him and we hope that he receives good reviews for his work.
Will NTR Kathanayakudu Pass The Mega Test?
The Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama is set to hit the screens on January 11, 2019. Being a solid mass entertainer, it has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans. As such, it might affect the NTR Biopic. It remains to e seen whether NTR Kathanayakudu is able to survive the VVR storm or not.