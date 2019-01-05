English
NTR Kathanayakudu Theatrical Pre-Release Business: Balakrishna’s Film Hits The Jackpot!

By
    The much-loved Balakrishna is one of the biggest and most respected names in the Telugu film industry today. Tollywood's resident 'Legend' enjoys a solid fan following because of his bindass nature, gripping screen presence and impressive body of work. At present, NBK is gearing up for the release of NTR Kathanayakudu. The film is based on the life of the former Andhra CM NTR and will highlight his achievements. It has created a good deal of buzz amongst the fans and is set to get a good release.

    Now, the details of its pre-release business are out. NTR Kathanayakudu has raked nearly Rs 55 Crore in the AP/TS region. Similarly, the overseas rights have been sold for Rs 10 Crore. Here is the complete and detailed list.

    NTR Kathanayakudu

    These are quite impressive figures considering the fact that NTR Kathanayakudu is a biopic and not a mass film. It also proves that NBK has still got 'it'.

    NTR Kathanayakudu has been directed by Krish and is an NBK production. The magnum opus was originally supposed to be helmed by Teja. However, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri director opted out of the film because of some problems/ creative differences.

    The film features the Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan in the lead and it is her first Tollywood film. NTR Kathanayakudu also features Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet, Nithya Menen and Kalyan Ram in important roles. It is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2019.

    Read more about: ntr kathanayakudu balakrishna
    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
