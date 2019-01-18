NTR Kathanayakudu 9 Days Box Office Collections: Film Set To Become 3rd Biggest Disaster In TFI

Day 9 Collections

According to the latest reports, NTR Kathanayakudu has managed to collect a share of merely Rs 19 Crore and ended the extended weekend on a disastrous note. Given Balakrishna's popularity, these figures are simply unacceptable and nothing short of embarrassing.

A Massive Failure

NTR Kathanayakudu had raked in nearly Rs 71 Crore even prior to its release. Given the impressive pre-release business, the stakes were pretty high. As the movie has underperformed at the box office, the distributors are going to incur heavy losses. All in all, the loss will be nearly Rs 50 Crore. In fact, this is the third biggest disaster in the history of TFI. Only Spyder and the Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaatavasi were bigger disasters than NTR Kathanayakudu.

Is This Why It Failed?

The consensus is that NTR Kathanayakudu is a decent biopic and it does a good job of recreating the golden era of the Telugu film industry. NBK too managed to impress the critics with his compelling performance As such, the WOM was reasonably healthy. However, the magnum opus failed to attract the masses as it was not in sync with the festive spirit of Sankranthi. . The relatively low pre-release buzz too damaged the film big time.

Does NTR Mahanayakudu Stand A Chance Now?

NBK is currently busy with NTR Mahanayakudu which is a sequel to NTR Kathanayakudu. It is slated to release in February. And, the buzz is that the poor response to the first part might make it difficult for NTR Mahanayakudu to make an impact at the box office.