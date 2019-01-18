English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    NTR Kathanayakudu 9 Days Box Office Collections: Film Set To Become 3rd Biggest Disaster In TFI

    By
    |

    Balakrishna is one of the biggest and most stars in the Telugu film industry today. He is held in high regard because of his gripping screen presence, lively on-screen antics and bindass nature. At present, he is in the limelight because of the big Sankranthi release NTR Kathanayakudu. The film is based on the life of the former Andhra CM and released on January 9, 2019. Now, a few days later, it has ended up as a big flop.

    Day 9 Collections

    According to the latest reports, NTR Kathanayakudu has managed to collect a share of merely Rs 19 Crore and ended the extended weekend on a disastrous note. Given Balakrishna's popularity, these figures are simply unacceptable and nothing short of embarrassing.

    A Massive Failure

    NTR Kathanayakudu had raked in nearly Rs 71 Crore even prior to its release. Given the impressive pre-release business, the stakes were pretty high. As the movie has underperformed at the box office, the distributors are going to incur heavy losses. All in all, the loss will be nearly Rs 50 Crore. In fact, this is the third biggest disaster in the history of TFI. Only Spyder and the Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaatavasi were bigger disasters than NTR Kathanayakudu.

    Is This Why It Failed?

    The consensus is that NTR Kathanayakudu is a decent biopic and it does a good job of recreating the golden era of the Telugu film industry. NBK too managed to impress the critics with his compelling performance As such, the WOM was reasonably healthy. However, the magnum opus failed to attract the masses as it was not in sync with the festive spirit of Sankranthi. . The relatively low pre-release buzz too damaged the film big time.

    Does NTR Mahanayakudu Stand A Chance Now?

    NBK is currently busy with NTR Mahanayakudu which is a sequel to NTR Kathanayakudu. It is slated to release in February. And, the buzz is that the poor response to the first part might make it difficult for NTR Mahanayakudu to make an impact at the box office.

    Read more about: ntr kathanayakudu
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue