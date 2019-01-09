NTR Biopic Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Feel About The Balakrishna Film

The much-loved veteran Balakrishna is one of the most dashing and popular stars in the Telugu film industry today. The popular 'mass hero' enjoys an enviable fan following courtesy his impressive screen presence, bindass nature and lively on-screen antics. At present, he is in the limelight because of the NTR Biopic. The film revolves around the life of the former CM and its first part NTR Kathanayakudu is set to hit the screens today (January 9, 2019).

The film has been directed by Krish and is the biggest movie of NBK's illustrious career. It features the Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan as the female lead and it is the first Tollywood outing of her career. Her chemistry with NBK is bund to be a major highlight of the NTR Biopic.

The supporting cast of the film has names such as Kalyan Ram, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth. Thhe likes Nithya Menen, Rakul Preet and Hansika will be seen in guest roles.

The first shows of NTR Kathanayakudu are about to begin and here is the Twitter review.