NTR Kathanayakudu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama Or F2: Which Film Is Leading The USA Box Office?

NTR Kathanayakudu

NTR Kathanayakudu had opened to some very good reviews in the theatres across the USA and it reportedly registered good collections from the premiere shows. A report by Telugu360.com suggests that the movie has minted approximately $825K from the first weekend of its run in the theatres.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Vinaya Vidheya Rama had opened to not so encouraging reviews in the theatres and it seemingly has transpired in the box office collections of the movie. The report by telugu360.com adds that the movie managed to fetch only approximately $235K by the completion of its first weekend

F2

F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role has opened to some solid reviews in the theatres. The film had enjoyed a 2-day long weekend as the movie was released on Saturday. According to the report, F2 has fetched $870K from the first weekend of its run at the USA box office.

Box Office Verdicts

Well, the box office verdicts of these movies are out. According to the report, F2 is on its way to become a big hit and has outnumbered NTR Kathanayakudu and VVR. On the other hand, the reports adds that NTR Kathanayakudu will end up as a loss whereas VVR has been termed as a disaster at the USA box office.