NTR Mahanayakudu 3 Days Box Office Collections: Balakrishna's Film Has A Disastrous First Weekend

NTR Mahanayakudu 3 Days Collections

According to the latest reports, NTR Mahanayakudu collected Rs 3 crore share at the worldwide box office in 3 days and ended the first weekend on a embarrassing note. Its box office performance is worse than that of Parama Veera Chakra which was a major commercial failure.

NTR Mahanayakudu Had To Flop

NTR Mahanayakudu's fate was virtually sealed when NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office. The non-existent promotions and the lukewarm response to the trailer made things worse, making it impossible for it work at the box office.

N Fans Are Not Too Unhappy

Nandamuri fans are not too upset about the debacle as they feel that NTR Mahanayakudu is a 'classic' and such films do not normally don't do exceptionally well at the box office.

The WOM Is Okay

The general feeling is that NTR Mahanayakudu makes for a decent watch as it features a decent screenplay and some effective performances. As such, the Word Of Mouth is reasonably positive. However, as the film's box office performance is shocking terrible, this will not have any impact on the final verdict.

To Conclude...

NTR Mahanayakudu is set to end its run in the next few days. Its finally collections are going to be quite low. In other words, it is going to be a bigger dud than NTR Kathanayakudu.