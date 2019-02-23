NTR Mahanayakudu Box Office Collections (Day 1): Balakrishna’s Film Opens On A SHOCKINGLY Poor Note

English
    The year 2019 stated on a terrible note for Balakrishna as his magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu, a tribute to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR, failed to click with fans and ended up being a disaster. The film did not have any mass elements and this proved to be its downfall. Nearly a month later, Balakrishna is back with NTR Mahanayakudu which is the second part of the NTR Biopic. The film hit screens yesterday (February 22, 2019), receiving decent reviews from critics. Despite this, it failed to make any impact at the box office and opened on an embarrassing note.

    Day 1 Collections

    NTR Mahanayakudu has taken an extremely poor opening at the AP/TS box office and collected Rs 1.60 crore as the distributor's share. Its collections are much than that of the Mammootty starrer Yatra which did not fare too well at the ticket window.

    More Bad News

    To make things worse, the film has collected less than the 2011 release Sri Rama Rajyam which was a mythological drama and not a commercial affair. The shockingly low collections indicate that the film has not been able to click even with Nandamuri fans and proved to be another major letdown for all concerned.

    It Had To Happen?

    As NTR Kathanayakudu was a disaster of epic proportions there was no buzz around NTR Mahanayakudu. The non-existent promotions made things even worse and pretty much sealed the film's fate.

    The WOM Is Decent

    The general feeling is that NTR Mahanayakudu is a pretty decent film as it features a decent screenplay and some praiseworthy performances. All in all, the Word Of Mouth is above-average. However, it might not be enough to save the film.

    To Conclude...

    NTR Mahanayakudu needs to pick up big time over the next few days in order to have any chances of surviving at the box office. However, as the film has political undertones, it might not click with everyone. In other words, NTR Mahanayakudu is set to be a bigger disaster than NTR Kathanayakudu.

