NTR Mahanayakudu Box Office Collections: To End Up As The BIGGEST DISASTER Of All Time?

The Pre-release Business

The pre-release business of both the parts of the film were solid. If reports are to be believed, the theatricals of NTR Mahanayakudu and NTR Kathanayakudu were sold for above 70 Crores each and thus accumulating a pre-release business of above 140 Crores.

NTR Mahanayakudu's Collections

NTR Mahanayakudu has witnessed a lukewarm reception of the box office, which has left the trade circuits wuite shocked. The opening has not all been promising and if reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film will end up its run by collecting a share of around 4 Crores.

NTR Kathanayakud At The Box Office

NTR Kathanayakudu had got a good opening but the film failed to sustain the momentum in the later days. If reports are to be believed, the film managed to mint a share of above 20 Crores.

One Of The Biggest Disasters At The Box Office?

If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, NTR biopic series might end up as one of the biggest disasters of all time, with the film accumulating a loss of above 100 Crores, which are really huge figures.