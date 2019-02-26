English
    NTR Mahanayakudu Box Office Collections: To End Up As The BIGGEST DISASTER Of All Time?

    By Manu
    |

    NTR Mahanayakudu, the second part of the NTR Biopic series, is in the theatres now. After the disappointing show of NTR Kathanayakudu at the box office, the Balakrishna starrer, helmed by director Krish, hit the big screens on February 22, 2019. Prior to its release, the NTR biopic ranked high on expectations but NTR Kathanayakudu's dismal show had left the audiences and the trade circuits disappointed. Even NTR Mahanayakudu has underperformed at the box office, leaving the fans quite about the fate of the movie. The reports suggest that the film won't be able to meet the expectations at the box office. Read NTR Mahanayakudu box office collections get more details regarding this.

    The Pre-release Business

    The pre-release business of both the parts of the film were solid. If reports are to be believed, the theatricals of NTR Mahanayakudu and NTR Kathanayakudu were sold for above 70 Crores each and thus accumulating a pre-release business of above 140 Crores.

    NTR Mahanayakudu's Collections

    NTR Mahanayakudu has witnessed a lukewarm reception of the box office, which has left the trade circuits wuite shocked. The opening has not all been promising and if reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film will end up its run by collecting a share of around 4 Crores.

    NTR Kathanayakud At The Box Office

    NTR Kathanayakudu had got a good opening but the film failed to sustain the momentum in the later days. If reports are to be believed, the film managed to mint a share of above 20 Crores.

    One Of The Biggest Disasters At The Box Office?

    If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, NTR biopic series might end up as one of the biggest disasters of all time, with the film accumulating a loss of above 100 Crores, which are really huge figures.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
