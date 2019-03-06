NTR Mahanayakudu Box Office FINAL Collections: Fails Miserably And Ends Up As A Big Disaster!
NTR Mahanayakudu had marched into the theatres in the penultimate week of February and the second part of the NTR biopic series was expected to perform in a decent way despite the failure that NTR Kathanayakudu tasted. Much like NTR Kathanayakudu, NTR Mahanayakudu had received decent reviews but still, the film failed to bring in audiences to the theatres. Even the opening wasn't solid or promising and the collections dipped further as the days progressed. If reports are to be believed, NTR Mahanayakudu has almost ended its run in majority of the centres. Read NTR Mahanayakudu Final box office collections report to details regarding the same.
AP & TS Collections
NTR Mahanayakudu made a decent release in AP/TS. But what is disappointing is that the film has fetched very low numbers from the box office. According to the reports, NTR Mahanayakudu has managed to fetch a share of Rs 2.51 crore from AP/TS alone.
ROI
The reports suggest that NTR Mahanayakudu had a forgettable run in the rest of the parts of the country. According to the reports, the movie has managed to mint a share of just Rs 40 lakh from ROI.
Overseas Collections
NTR Mahanayakudu has seemingly failed to rake in collections in the USA as well, where Telugu movies have a good market. If reports are to be believed, the film has made a share of Rs 70 lakh from the overseas centres.
A Big Disaster
If the collections reports are anything to go by, NTR Mahanayakudu has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of all time. No other big film of recent times received such a poor response in the theatres. According to the reports, the film has made a share of just Rs 4.34 crores from the worldwide box office.
Take a look at the collection break-up here..
(Source: Cinejosh)
|Region
|Share (In Crores)
|Nizam
|.87
|Nellore
|.14
|Ceeded
|.51
|Guntur
|.71
|Krishna
|.29
|Vizag
|.31
|East Godavari
|.22
|West Godavari
|.19
|Total (AP & TS)
|2.51
|ROI
|.40
|Overseas
|.70
|Worldwide Total
|4.34