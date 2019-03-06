NTR Mahanayakudu Box Office FINAL Collections: Fails Miserably And Ends Up As A Big Disaster!

AP & TS Collections

NTR Mahanayakudu made a decent release in AP/TS. But what is disappointing is that the film has fetched very low numbers from the box office. According to the reports, NTR Mahanayakudu has managed to fetch a share of Rs 2.51 crore from AP/TS alone.

ROI

The reports suggest that NTR Mahanayakudu had a forgettable run in the rest of the parts of the country. According to the reports, the movie has managed to mint a share of just Rs 40 lakh from ROI.

Overseas Collections

NTR Mahanayakudu has seemingly failed to rake in collections in the USA as well, where Telugu movies have a good market. If reports are to be believed, the film has made a share of Rs 70 lakh from the overseas centres.

A Big Disaster

If the collections reports are anything to go by, NTR Mahanayakudu has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of all time. No other big film of recent times received such a poor response in the theatres. According to the reports, the film has made a share of just Rs 4.34 crores from the worldwide box office.