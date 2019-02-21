NTR Mahanayakudu Climax Revealed: Balakrishna Talks About The Final Scene Of The NTR Biopic

The magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu, a tribute to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR, hit screens on January 9, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, it collapsed in the following days and ended up being one of the biggest disasters in the histoiry of Tollywood. While the film impressed critics, it failed to click with the masses and this proved to be its downfall.

Nearly a month after the debacle, NTR Mahanayakudu is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow(February 22, 2019), During a recent interaction with a leading website, the film's leading man Balakrishna revealed its emotional climax.

The 'Natasimha' said that NTR Mahanayakudu will revolve around the bond between NTR and his wife Basavatarakam rather than the former mass leader's political life. He went on to add that the film will end with Basavatarakam's death. If this is indeed the case, then NTR Mahanayakudu's climax might be quite an emotional affair.

In case you did not know, NTR Mahanayakudu has been directed by Krish and will explore the events that took place in NTR's life post his political plunge. Vidya Balan plays NBK's on-screen wife while Rana Daggubati plays current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster Chandrababu Naidu.

So, will NTR Mahanayakudu fare better than NTR Kathanayakudu? Tell us in the space below.