English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    NTR Mahanayakudu Controversy: Balakrishna Disowns NTR Biopic & Fumes At Krish For This Reason?

    By
    |

    The Balakrishna starrer NTR Kathanayakudu, a tribute to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR, hit screens on January 9, 2019, and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, it fared poorly in the following days and ended up being a total disaster. Several distributors suffered big losses and this left fans in a state of shock. NTR Mahanayakudu, the second part of the NTR Biopic, is set to arrive in theatres on February 22, 2019. The film's trailer was released on Saturday ( February 16, 2019) to a mixed response.

    Now, here is the latest shocking update about NTR Mahanayakudu.

    NBK Disowns NTR Mahanayakudu?

    A vast section of the audience feels that the NTR Mahanayudu trailer focuses only on NTR's achievements without even touching upon his failures/struggles. As such, the consensus is that the trailer does not do justice to NTR's legacy. Needless to say, NBK is furious about the negative response and has decided against promoting NTR Mahanayakudu. In order words, he has disowned the film.

    Balakrishna Lashes Out At Krish

    The report further states that the NTR biopic was originally supposed to be made as one film but Krish insisted on making it in two parts. As the idea has backfired big time, the Simha star is livid with the filmmaker. He, reportedly, recently gave him a piece of his mind.

    Is NTR Kathanayakudu A Lost Battle?

    As NTR Kathanayakudu is of the biggest disasters in the history of Tollywood, the odds are stacked against NTR Mahanayakudu. The lack of promotions has ensured that there is no buzz around the film, making the situation even worse. Under these circumstances, it remains to be seen whether NTR Mahanayakudu is able to make any impact whatsoever at the box office.

    To Conclude…

    NTR Mahanayakudu is slated to hit the screens four days from now. While the film is unlikely to do well at the box office, it might prove to be a decent watch for Nandamuri fans nonetheless. Enough said!

    Read more about: ntr biopic balakrishna
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue