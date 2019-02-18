NTR Mahanayakudu Controversy: Balakrishna Disowns NTR Biopic & Fumes At Krish For This Reason?

NBK Disowns NTR Mahanayakudu?

A vast section of the audience feels that the NTR Mahanayudu trailer focuses only on NTR's achievements without even touching upon his failures/struggles. As such, the consensus is that the trailer does not do justice to NTR's legacy. Needless to say, NBK is furious about the negative response and has decided against promoting NTR Mahanayakudu. In order words, he has disowned the film.

Balakrishna Lashes Out At Krish

The report further states that the NTR biopic was originally supposed to be made as one film but Krish insisted on making it in two parts. As the idea has backfired big time, the Simha star is livid with the filmmaker. He, reportedly, recently gave him a piece of his mind.

Is NTR Kathanayakudu A Lost Battle?

As NTR Kathanayakudu is of the biggest disasters in the history of Tollywood, the odds are stacked against NTR Mahanayakudu. The lack of promotions has ensured that there is no buzz around the film, making the situation even worse. Under these circumstances, it remains to be seen whether NTR Mahanayakudu is able to make any impact whatsoever at the box office.

To Conclude…

NTR Mahanayakudu is slated to hit the screens four days from now. While the film is unlikely to do well at the box office, it might prove to be a decent watch for Nandamuri fans nonetheless. Enough said!