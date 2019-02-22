English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    NTR Mahanayakudu Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves NBK Fans Shocked!

    By
    |

    NTR Kathanayakudu, a tribute to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and matinee idol NTR, hit screens last month amidst much fanfare and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, the magnum opus sank in the following days and ended up being a disaster. Nearly a month later, Balakrishna is back with the film's sequel NTR Mahanayakudu which hit screens today (February 22, 2019). Directed by Krish, the film revolves around NTR's political life and his bond with his ailing wife. NTR Mahanayakudu has not taken a good opening at the box office. Now, here is some more bad news for those associated with the film.

    NTR Mahanayakudu Falls Prey To Piracy

    In an unfortunate and unacceptable development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for download. The leaked version is apparently of ordinary audio and video quality. The leak is a heartless act and might ruffle a few feathers

    NBK Fans Condemn The Leak

    Balakrishna fans are unhappy about the leak and have condemned the cowardly act. They have also requested movie buffs to refrain from downloading the leaked version. Some fans have even gone to the extent of asking the athourities to punish those behind the leak.

    Box Office Collections To Be Affected?

    NTR Mahanayakudu is a fairly ambitious film and has been shot against an impressive budget. It needs to have a good and long run at the box office in order to emerge as a success. As the full movie has been leaked online, the box office collections are likely to be affected big time.

    The Background

    Tamilrockers has been a pain in the neck for the entire film fraternity for quite some time now. Aravinda Sametha, Taxiwala and F2 are just a few of the Tollywood movies that suffered because of Tamilrockers. The group has also leaked Hindi films such as Zero, Simmba and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

    To Conclude…

    Actors like Vijay Deverakonda and Vishal have often spoken about the need to combat piracy. They have also urged fans to refrain from supporting piracy under any circumstances. Moreover, quite a few illegal websites have been blocked for promoting piracy. Despite these developments, the menace of piracy continues to haunt the film industry. It is imperative for those in authority to find a concrete and permanent solution to the problem of piracy.

    Read more about: ntr mahanayakudu
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue