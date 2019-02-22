NTR Mahanayakudu Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves NBK Fans Shocked!

NTR Mahanayakudu Falls Prey To Piracy

In an unfortunate and unacceptable development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for download. The leaked version is apparently of ordinary audio and video quality. The leak is a heartless act and might ruffle a few feathers

NBK Fans Condemn The Leak

Balakrishna fans are unhappy about the leak and have condemned the cowardly act. They have also requested movie buffs to refrain from downloading the leaked version. Some fans have even gone to the extent of asking the athourities to punish those behind the leak.

Box Office Collections To Be Affected?

NTR Mahanayakudu is a fairly ambitious film and has been shot against an impressive budget. It needs to have a good and long run at the box office in order to emerge as a success. As the full movie has been leaked online, the box office collections are likely to be affected big time.

The Background

Tamilrockers has been a pain in the neck for the entire film fraternity for quite some time now. Aravinda Sametha, Taxiwala and F2 are just a few of the Tollywood movies that suffered because of Tamilrockers. The group has also leaked Hindi films such as Zero, Simmba and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

To Conclude…

Actors like Vijay Deverakonda and Vishal have often spoken about the need to combat piracy. They have also urged fans to refrain from supporting piracy under any circumstances. Moreover, quite a few illegal websites have been blocked for promoting piracy. Despite these developments, the menace of piracy continues to haunt the film industry. It is imperative for those in authority to find a concrete and permanent solution to the problem of piracy.