NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Live Updates About Balakrishna’s NTR Biopic
The year 2019 began on a rather disappointing note for Balakrishnna as the magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu crashed at the box office and ended up being one of the becoming one of the biggest disasters in the history of Tollywood. The film, which was touted to be a tribute to actor-turned-politician NTR, never really clicked with the masses and this proved to be its undoing. Now, nearly a month after the embarrassment, NBK is back with NTR Mahanayakudu.
The second part of the NTR biopic, it revolves around the incidents that took place after NTR entered politics. The film also deals with the relationship between NTR and his wife.
NTR Mahanayakudu, which has created a good deal of buzz amongst Nandamuri fans, is set to hit screens today (February 22, 2019) and the first shows are about to begin. Stay tuned for the NTR Mahanayakudu live review.
Also, here are the key talking points about NTR Mahanayakudu.
- NBK has delivered a solid and effortless performance in NTR Mahanayakudu.
- Rana Daggubati's impressive dialogue delivery adds a new dimension to his portrayal of CBN.
- The makers have taken a few cinematic liberties which might not go down well with everyone.
- Despite not being a biopic in the truest sense, NTR Mahanayakudu makes for a decent watch owing to the mature performances.
A feast For The Masses?
The trailer of NTR Mahanayakudu suggests that the film will have plenty of fiery dialogues and political references as it highlights NTR's evolution into Andhra Pradesh's greatest mass leader. If this is indeed the case, NTR Mahanayakudu might turn out to be quite a paisa vasool affair for the masses.
NBK At His Best!
NBK had delivered a compelling and beautifully restrained performance in NTR Kathanayakudu and proved his mettle. The buzz is that he has delivered an even more riveting performance in NTR Mahanayaudu. As such, this might turn out to be a treat for N fans.
Will Vidya Be Wasted Again?
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan failed to make an impact in NTR Kathanayakudu as she did not have too many scenes. It will be worth watching if NTR Mahanayakudu turns out to be a better outing for her.
An Emotional Affair
The relationship between NTR and his wife is an important aspect of NTR Mahanayakudu. As such, one can expect the film to have plenty of emotional scenes which might help it connect with the family audience.
Rana The Show stealer?
Rana Daggubati plays Chandrababu Naidu in the NTR biopic. Sadly, he did not have much to do in the first part. The trailer of NTR Mahanayakudu suggests that he will get ample scope to showcase his abilities. His scenes with Balakrishna should make for a good watch.