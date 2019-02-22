NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Live Updates About Balakrishna’s NTR Biopic

The year 2019 began on a rather disappointing note for Balakrishnna as the magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu crashed at the box office and ended up being one of the becoming one of the biggest disasters in the history of Tollywood. The film, which was touted to be a tribute to actor-turned-politician NTR, never really clicked with the masses and this proved to be its undoing. Now, nearly a month after the embarrassment, NBK is back with NTR Mahanayakudu.

The second part of the NTR biopic, it revolves around the incidents that took place after NTR entered politics. The film also deals with the relationship between NTR and his wife.

NTR Mahanayakudu, which has created a good deal of buzz amongst Nandamuri fans, is set to hit screens today (February 22, 2019) and the first shows are about to begin. Stay tuned for the NTR Mahanayakudu live review.

Also, here are the key talking points about NTR Mahanayakudu.