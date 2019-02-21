NTR Mahanayakudu: Rana Daggubati Reacts To Ram Gopal Varma's Unexpected Comment About The NTR Biopic

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently gearing up for the release of his controversial film Lakshmi's NTR, which revolves around the relationship between the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. The film's trailer released on February 14, 2019, and it became the talk of the town in no time. Lakshmi's NTR reportedly shows Chandrababu Naidu and the Nandamuri family in bad light. The 'reel biopic of NTR' will hit screens after NTR Mahanayakudu, which releases tomorrow (February 22, 2019).

Lakshmi's NTR has diluted the buzz around NTR Mahanayakudu and has become a problem for Balakrishna. Now, here is some more unexpected news for NBK fans.

RGV just took to Twitter and praised Rana Daggubati's look as Chandrababu Naidu.

"Hey ⁦@RanaDaggubati⁩ ..U are KILLING IT ..U are looking more original than original🙏🙏🙏," he added.

Replying to this tweet, Rana thanked him for his kind words.

Rana shares a decent rapport with RGV and even acted in his Hindi film Department. As such, there is nothing too surprising about the exchange. However, in light of the Lakshmi's NTR controversy, Nandamuri fans might not approve of Rana's actions.

Either way, we wish Rana Daggubati good luck for NTR Mahanayakudu and hope that he makes an impact with his performance.