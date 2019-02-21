NTR Mahanayakudu Row: Krish Opens Up About His 'Issues' With Balakrishna

A few days ago, it was reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna was mighty upset with Krish for doing the NTR Biopic in two parts and had given him a piece of his mind. The reports also claimed that NBK was unhappy about the response to the NTR Mahanayakudu trailer and had decided against promoting the film. Now, Krish has broken his silence on his 'cold war' with Balakrishna.

While talking to a leading daily, he said that he is good friends with NBK and has no issues with him. He also said that NTR Mahanayakudu would 'outdo expectations'.

"Actually I don't know who has created such rumors, but there is no animosity between me and Balayya garu. We're very good friends and in fact very confident that Mahanayakudu will outdo all the expectations," he added.

Krish also made it clear that contrary to popular perception, NBK was the one who decided to do the film in two parts.

"The idea of two parts is(came) much earlier than I've joined this film. So there is no point that I've crafted that idea," added the director.

NTR Mahanayakudu, which revolves around NTR's political life, is slated to hit screens tomorrow (February 22, 2019). Besides the 'Natasimha', it also features Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati in the lead.

