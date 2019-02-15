NTR Mahanayakudu Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow, Will Balakrishna's Film Make An Impact?

Balakrishna's magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu, a tribute to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR, hit the screens on January 9, 2019, as the first big release of the Sankranti season amidst high expectations. While the film received rave reviews from the target audience, it failed to rake in the moolah and turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions. It's the second part, titled NTR Mahanayakudu, is set to release on February 22, 2019. Now, the makers have confirmed that the film's trailer will be released tomorrow (February 16, 2019) at 5.55 PM.

This is some exciting news, which should create a good deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The buzz is that the trailer will be quite heavy on drama and emotions.

While NTR Kathanayakudu focused on NTR's contribution to the film world, the second part will revolve around his political struggles. The film is likely to feature several powerful scenes, highlighting the Bobbili Puli star's mass leader image.

Directed by Krish, NTR Mahanayakudu also features Vidya Balan in the lead. Actors Rana Daggubati and Kalyan Ram too are a part of the cast.

So, do you think NTR Mahanayakudu will work at the box office and do justice to NTR's rich legacy? Tell us in the space below.