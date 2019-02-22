NTR Mahanayakudu Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Feel About The Balakrishna Starrer
NTR Mahanayakudu, the eagerly-awaited movie of Tollywood actor Balakrishna, is set to hit screens today(February 22, 2019). Directed by ace film-maker Krish, the film deals with the events that took place after NTR entered politics. It also touches upon the bond between the mass leader and his wife. The trailer suggests that NTR Mahanayakudu will have several strong political references and powerful dialogues. The Indira Gandhi scene has already grabbed plenty of attention and ruffled a few feathers.
NTR Mahanayakudu also features Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. Actors Kalyan Ram and Sachin Khedhkar too are a part of the cast.
NTR Kathanayakudu, the first part of the NTR Biopic, proved to be a commercial disaster despite receiving good reviews. The makers will be hoping that NTR Mahanayakudu beats the odds, emerging as a winner. The fist shows of NTR Mahanayakudu are set to begin and here is the Twitter review.
T.H.A.R.U.N @Tharun_Yeluguri
#NTRMahanayakudu : Zero emotion. Pathetic BGM made bad scenes look even worse. Self-boasting scenes throughout the movie might not go well with the regular audience. Later half was so boring felt like a documentary. Bad !!!
Hemanth Dondolu @hkrbrand
In the end, NTR - Mahanayakudu is a propaganda film that fails in doing what it wants to do, as the narrative gives a clear indication that makers are undecided on what to do. There is a constant feeling of something missing...!
sanjay @sancorps
It's Half-time #NTRMahanayakudu Balayya gave more than life performance Krish did a racy and meticulous work 👌🏻👌🏻
Rammi KS .@KsRammi
Done with 1st half... Wowz screen play and Every character portrayed is 👌👌 #JaiBalayya Did real justice to portray his father #JoharNTr NCBN role by @RanaDaggubati too very gripping