    NTR Mahanayakudu Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Feel About The Balakrishna Starrer

    NTR Mahanayakudu, the eagerly-awaited movie of Tollywood actor Balakrishna, is set to hit screens today(February 22, 2019). Directed by ace film-maker Krish, the film deals with the events that took place after NTR entered politics. It also touches upon the bond between the mass leader and his wife. The trailer suggests that NTR Mahanayakudu will have several strong political references and powerful dialogues. The Indira Gandhi scene has already grabbed plenty of attention and ruffled a few feathers.

    NTR Mahanayakudu also features Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. Actors Kalyan Ram and Sachin Khedhkar too are a part of the cast.

    NTR Mahanayakudu

    NTR Kathanayakudu, the first part of the NTR Biopic, proved to be a commercial disaster despite receiving good reviews. The makers will be hoping that NTR Mahanayakudu beats the odds, emerging as a winner. The fist shows of NTR Mahanayakudu are set to begin and here is the Twitter review.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
