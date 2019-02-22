NTR Mahanayakudu USA Box Office Collections: Balakrishna's Film Opens On A Weak Note

A Dull Start

According to the latest trade reports, NTR Mahanayakudu's hourly gross at 7 PM PST was merely USD 74,460 from 97 locations. At this rate, it is unlikely to beat NTR Kathanayakudu which had grossed USD 482k last month.

It Had To Happen...

The failure of Kathanayakudu virtually killed the buzz surrounding the sequel. The low pre-release buzz and the current political situation too seem to have made things even more difficult for NTR Mahanayakudu. The virtually non-existent promotions too wrecked NTR Mahanayakudu even before its release.

Lakshmi's NTR Overshadows NTR Mahanayakudu?

The trailer of Lakshmi's NTR released on February 14, 2019, and became the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The general feeling is that the positive response to the trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's film made it extremely difficult for NTR Mahanayakudu to make an impact. In fact, several fans even commented that Lakshmi's NTR and not NTR Mahanayakudu was the 'real biopic' of the mass leader.

The WOM Is Decent

Most critics are of the opinion that NTR Mahanayakudu is a pretty decent film as it features a gripping screenplay and some commendable performances. As such, the Word Of Mouth is above-average and this might prove to be a blessing for NTR Mahanayakudu.

The Way Ahead...

NTR Mahanayakudu needs to pick up big time in the coming days otherwise it will end up being another major embarrassment to Nandamuri fans.