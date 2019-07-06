Oh Baby AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Samantha’s Movie Opens On A Good Note

A Good Start

As per initial trade estimates, Oh Baby opened to a good response at the AP/TS box office and exceeded expectations. One is likely to get a clearer idea about its performance once the official figures are revealed.

A Crucial Release For Sam

Last year, Samantha Akkineni added a new dimension to her career when she starred in U Turn, her first heroine-centric film. Sadly, the Pawan Kumar-directed thriller did not live up to expectations. While it received decent reviews, its box office performance was a bit lacklustre. Oh Baby might help her get a solo hit and prove that she is a ‘Lady Superstar' in the making. As such, this is an important release for her.

The WOM Is Good

The general feeling is that Oh Baby is a fairly entertaining and fun-filled affair that has the potential to click with the target audience. Sam has received praise for her performance with most critics saying that she has done full justice to her role. All in all, the WOM is quite positive and this might help Oh Baby in the long run.

The Road Ahead...

Being the only major Tollywood release of the week, Oh Baby is likely to have a free run at the box office over the weekend. As the WOM is positive, the film should witness a major growth in business over the weekend and end its opening week on a solid note.