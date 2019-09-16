Oh Baby Arrives On Netflix: Samantha Akkineni Fans Say It Is Worth A Watch
Oh Baby, featuring Samantha Akkineni in the lead role, hit screens on July 5, and opened to a fair response at the box office while receiving favourable reviews from all quarters. Thereafter, it remained strong and ended up being a commercial success. Now, Oh Baby recently arrived on Netflix, much to the delight of movie buffs. Sharing the good news, Sam urged her fans to support the film by watching it on the popular platform. Following this, the 'Akkineni Army' praised Oh Baby while highlighting the lovely lady's engaging performance.
Sai Sreenivas K N @imSaiSreenivas
Finally got to see #OhBaby, it's the coolest movie in a long time with an emotional connect Brilliant performances by @Samanthaprabhu2 and #Lakshmi garu 🙏🙏 Great job #NandiniReddy garu 👏👏 Awards galore awaits!
Johny Shaik @imjohnyshaik
Hey Sam...started watching Oh! Baby after ur tweet. Time and again u prove that U r d best actress. U dont act but live in the character. Regret not watching it in the theatre. Hope we see you in many more roles in future, Sam!
Hemanth Kumar C R @crhemanth
So much fun this film is...and @Samanthaprabhu2 is a riot! Watch off peoples :-)
RakulPreetFc @Rakulpreetfc1
@Samanthaprabhu2 ... Yes , #SamanthaAkkineni Papa #SundaySpecial With Your Beautifull Treat On #Netflix #OhBaby Its what a Amazing Experience & Worth To watch on #Sunday #samantha mam 👍
osy Mullapudi @MullapudiRosy
Wow, wow and Wow!!! Sam garu, your acting was simply amaaaazzzzing👏👏👏🙌🙏👌👌😊👍my hubby and I watched half of it and couldn't stop laughing; my hubby just loved your brilliant acting... awesome Samgaru; God bless you with many more block buster hits
Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Telugu remake of 96, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand. The buzz is that the 32-year-old is trying her best to ensure she does not copy Trisha, the leading lady of the original movie.
(Social media posts have not been edited)