Oh Baby Arrives On Netflix: Samantha Akkineni Fans Say It Is Worth A Watch

Sai Sreenivas K N @imSaiSreenivas

Finally got to see #OhBaby, it's the coolest movie in a long time with an emotional connect Brilliant performances by @Samanthaprabhu2 and #Lakshmi garu 🙏🙏 Great job #NandiniReddy garu 👏👏 Awards galore awaits!

Johny Shaik @imjohnyshaik

Hey Sam...started watching Oh! Baby after ur tweet. Time and again u prove that U r d best actress. U dont act but live in the character. Regret not watching it in the theatre. Hope we see you in many more roles in future, Sam!

Hemanth Kumar C R @crhemanth

So much fun this film is...and @Samanthaprabhu2 is a riot! Watch off peoples :-)

RakulPreetFc @Rakulpreetfc1

@Samanthaprabhu2 ... Yes , #SamanthaAkkineni Papa #SundaySpecial With Your Beautifull Treat On #Netflix #OhBaby Its what a Amazing Experience & Worth To watch on #Sunday #samantha mam 👍

osy Mullapudi @MullapudiRosy

Wow, wow and Wow!!! Sam garu, your acting was simply amaaaazzzzing👏👏👏🙌🙏👌👌😊👍my hubby and I watched half of it and couldn't stop laughing; my hubby just loved your brilliant acting... awesome Samgaru; God bless you with many more block buster hits